— Andy
The best translation App I’ve ever used with a great accuracy even in a noisy enviroment.
Face to Face
translate
translate
Translate in real time and in 29 languages your conversation with people on the street, at a reception or in a shop. A full transcript of the conversation will also be available.
Group speech
Translation
Translation
Whether you are at a board meeting, a conference or dinner, you will be able to communicate with a group of people in 29 languages in real-time. A full transcript of the conversation will also be available.
Air
Translate
Translate
Through our Cloud-based translation system, communicate simultaneously with different people based across the world in 29 languages. A full transcript of the conversation will also be available.
Mymanu Translate
Key features
Uniquely designed to help individuals and businesses communicate simultaneously in different languages and create new experience and embrace new culture.
Live speech-to-speech
translation
translation
29 languages more than 4 billion people to speak with.
On-screen
transcription
transcription
All conversation transcribed for ease of communication
Unique group
translation
translation
easy translation facility to discuss with people across the world
Password
Protected
Protected
for group discussion for higher security and privacy
29 languages
Continuously expanding.
We are constantly developing and adding new languages
Chat with your friends across the world.
It doesn’t matter where you are!
Connect and talk with other people in different languages in multiple location simultaneously.
Don’t take our words for it.
Our user’s reviews
Check our customers' experience on how Mymanu translate has help them to connect and celebrate.
There are many reasons why I rate this as a top translation App! Mymanu Translate truly blew the doors out with an incredibly translation, design, and how easy it is to use. options and style like I haven’t seen before. The customer support is amazing, already open to some of my suggests on a few improvements (I am all about the mobile view details), and this kind of combination is #Priceless!
by Erick
The App is Amazing but what’s better is the ease to use. The support you receive is by far the best i have experienced with any App previously. Each response I have had must have been generated on average around 5 minutes later and the support team are also extremely helpful. If I could give more stars than 5 I would!
by Daniel
This is the most AMAZING app I have ever use when travelling. I just love it! The design is beautiful and unique one. I haven’t seen such a gorgeous App like Manual translate. The response to questions from the Mymanu team is fast! They’ve been able to handle anything I’ve thrown at them. Awesome App – very innovate !
by Anthony